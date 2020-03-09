Sensata Technologies to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

SWINDON, United Kingdom, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced that it will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 10, 2020 to celebrate the Company's ten-year anniversary of being publicly traded on the Exchange.



"Today marks an important milestone for Sensata, as we begin our second decade of being a publicly traded company," said Jeffrey Cote, Chief Executive Officer and President. "While a lot has changed in the past ten years, what remains steadfast is our commitment to our global customers who rely on us to develop mission-critical solutions that address both their current and evolving needs. We are excited to be working on Megatrends, such as Smart & Connected and Electrification, that have the potential to transform our industries and create new growth opportunities for our customers. Additionally, our ringing of the opening bell marks a celebration of our talented team of Sensata employees who are the heart of our company and help to establish Sensata as an industry leader."

Mr. Cote will be joined by members of the Company's management team and select employees who have been recognized for leadership excellence across their respective business units globally.

The Opening Bell® will ring at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and can be viewed live on the NYSE's website at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via Facebook and Twitter @NYSE.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, electrified, and connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com .