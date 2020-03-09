Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market to Reach $13.22 Billion by 2026; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diabetic ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in treatment options associated with the disease will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. According to a published report, titled "Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, till 2026," the market was worth USD 7.72 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/diabetic-ulcer-treatment-market-102412





The growing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers across the world has opened up a huge potential for growth for the companies operating the market. The severity of the disease and the risks associated with it have led to a huge emphasis on the research and development of newer options related to the disease. The increasing number of treatment options and the products associated with the disease will emerge in favour of the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing number of regulatory clearances has encouraged companies to invest more towards developing newer products.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global diabetic ulcer treatment market. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. The report also focuses of a few of the major drug approvals of recent times and gauges their impact on market growth.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/diabetic-ulcer-treatment-market-102412





Encouraged by the increasing number of regulatory approvals, several companies are looking to acquire smaller and medium companies with pipeline candidates. In July 2018, Molnlycke Health Care announced that it has completed the acquisition of SastoMed GmbH. The company possesses an attractive range of wound care treatment options that help in recovery of diabetic foot ulcers.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing R&D Activities to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing diabetic ulcer treatment market trends across fiver major regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently holds the largest market share. The increasing efforts in the R&D of the treatment options for diabetic foot ulcer by major companies in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.13 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market are:

Coloplast Corp

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

B. Braun Melsungen AG



Industry Developments:

December 2017: SANUWAVE Health, Inc. announced that it has received FDA approval for Dermapace System, a shock wave device aimed at the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/diabetic-ulcer-treatment-market-102412





Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Diabetic Ulcers By Key Country/Sub-region

4.2. Novel & Upcoming Innovative Treatment Options for Diabetic Ulcers

4.3. The Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario By Country/Sub-region

4.4. Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)

5. Global Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ulcer Type

5.2.1. Foot Ulcer

5.2.1.1. Neuropathic Ulcer

5.2.1.2. Ischemic Ulcer

5.2.1.3. Neuro-ischemic Ulcer

5.2.2. Mouth Ulcer

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Type

5.3.1. Wound-care Dressings

5.3.1.1. Antimicrobial Dressing

5.3.1.2. Foam Dressings

5.3.1.3. Film Dressings

5.3.1.4. Alginate Dressings

5.3.1.5. Hydrogel Dressings

5.3.1.6. Other Dressings

5.3.2. Wound Care Devices

5.3.2.1. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

5.3.2.2. Ultrasound Therapy

5.3.2.3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

5.3.2.4. Others

5.3.3. Active Therapies

5.3.3.1. Skin Grafts & Substitutes

5.3.3.2. Growth Factors

5.3.3.3. Others

5.3.4.Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1.Hospitals

5.4.2.Clinics

5.4.3.Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4.4.Homecare Settings

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1.North America

5.5.2.Europe

5.5.3.Asia Pacific

5.5.4.Latin America

5.5.5.Middle East & Africa





TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/diabetic-ulcer-treatment-market-102412





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Diabetes Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Syringes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Clinics), Retail Sales (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) & Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Human Insulin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Analogue Insulin, Traditional Human Insulin), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Disease Indication (Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional NPWT, and Single-use NPWT), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns & Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), By End User, and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2025



Active Wound Care Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Biological Skin Equivalents, Growth Factors, Biological Dressings, Others), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Lower Limb Ulcers), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Device Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled Syringes, Auto-injectors, Pen-injectors, Others), By Application (Autoimmune Disorders, Diabetes, Pain Management, Aesthetic Treatments, Others), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

