Nevada Copper Appoints Ricardo De Armas as Director

YERINGTON, Nev., March 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company'') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ricardo De Armas to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. De Armas is an investment professional at Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"). Funds managed by Castlelake are a significant shareholder of the Company. Mr. De Armas has spent over a decade in the investment and corporate finance sector, occupying senior roles with De Jong Capital, Zaff Capital and Citigroup's investment banking division, and as a financial analyst at Procter & Gamble. Mr. De Armas received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. from Universidad Metropolitana in Business Administration.



Stephen Gill, Non-Executive Chairman of Nevada Copper, stated "We are delighted to welcome Mr. De Armas to our Board. Our recent emergence as a US copper producer, and our continued advancement of the Pumpkin Hollow project, means Nevada Copper is in a very exciting phase of growth and we look forward to working closely with Mr. De Armas."

Additionally, the Company announces the resignation of Anthony Cina from Nevada Copper's Advisory Board and wishes to thank him for his services and support.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in production, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

