INVESTOR FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Opera Limited, Beyond Meat Inc., and Westpac Corporation of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of OPRA, BYND, and WBK. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

CLASS PERIOD: 07/27/2018-01/15/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: March 24, 2020

Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Opera's sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (ii) Defendants' funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera's financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications' continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

To get additional information about the Opera Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

CLASS PERIOD: 05/02/2019-01/27/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: March 30, 2020

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beyond Meat's termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (ii) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultants report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the Beyond Meat Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Westpac Corporation (NYSE:WBK)

CLASS PERIOD: 11/11/15-11/19/19

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: March 30, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (1) contrary to Australian law, the Company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC, Australia's anti money-laundering and terrorism financing regulator; (2) the Company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia; (3) the Company did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain; (4) despite being aware of the heightened risks, the Company did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks; (5) the Company's AML/CTF Program was inadequate to identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the Westpac Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

