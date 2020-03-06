Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novo Completes Acquisition of Significant Stake in New Found Gold Corp.

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2020 6:54pm   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSXV:NVO, OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 2, 2020 (https://www.novoresources.com/news-media/news/display/index.php?content_id=381), it has closed the subscription for 15,000,000 common shares of New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found"). The subscription price was paid by the issuance of 6,944,444 common shares of Novo (the "Novo Shares"). The Novo Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 7, 2020.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo's focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com     

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

"Quinton Hennigh"
Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga