Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividends





Southfield, MI, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 422 communities comprising over 141,000 developed sites as of December 31, 2019.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing