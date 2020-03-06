WeissLaw LLP: Volkswagen AG is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) (OTC:VLKAF) (OTC:VWAPY) (XETRA: VOW.DE) (XETRA: VOW3.DE) ("Volkswagen" or the "Company").



The investigation focuses on recovering the enormous damage caused by possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by the Volkswagen Board of Directors in connection with the worldwide emission scandal. As a result, the Company pled guilty to criminal charges, paid a $2.8 billion criminal fine, a $2.7 billion fine for environmental mitigation, another $2 billion for clean-emissions infrastructure, while total costs associated to rectifying the emissions issue have exceeded $18.32 billion. In addition, the Company is still facing criminal investigations and lawsuits in numerous countries.

