XP, Inc. Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton, Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

XP, one of Brazil's largest brokerage firms, went public on December 13, 2019 in a $1.96 billion public offering. On March 6, 2020, less than three months later, investment firm The Winkler Group published a short report raising serious questions about the accuracy of XP's financials. Among other things, the report charges that there are significant discrepancies between XP's internal audits and the financial statements the company provided investors in its IPO prospectus. In addition, the report alleges that XP fired its auditor after it discovered material weaknesses in the company's internal controls.

"Investors have a right to rely upon accurate offering documents when deciding whether to invest in a new company. These allegations are very troubling." said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

