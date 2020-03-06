Sutter Rock Capital Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Rock Capital Corp . ("Sutter Rock") (NASDAQ:SSSS) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 after the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.



Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 334-777-6978, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is 800-367-2403. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 7996418. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of Sutter Rock's website at www.sutterrock.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on March 18, 2020 by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using conference ID number 7996418.

About Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Sutter Rock is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , and at www.sutterrock.com.

Contact

Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

(650) 235-4769

IR@sutterrock.com