ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of The Meet Group, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2020
NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by NuCom Group. Stockholders will receive $6.30 for each share of The Meet Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $500 million and is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of The Meet Group, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/meet. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

