The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.18 per Share

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2020 10:45am   Comments
GLEN HEAD, N.Y., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced today the declaration of a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.18 per share.  This represents a 5.9% increase over the dividend of $.17 per share declared in the same quarter last year.  The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation.  The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.    

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404

