ITW Postpones Investor Day Due to Growing Travel Restrictions Associated With Coronavirus

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2020 9:15am   Comments
GLENVIEW, Ill., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITW (NYSE:ITW) today announced it will postpone its annual Investor Day, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020. Due to recently enacted travel restrictions at a number of participating firms, a significant percentage of attendees who registered for the event can no longer attend. The Company will announce the revised date for its 2020 Investor Day and plant tour as soon as it is rescheduled.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

