RAJANT'S NETWORK SOLUTION FOR PUBLIC SAFETY SHOWCASED AT BAPCO 2020

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will be attending the BAPCO Annual Conference & Exhibition 2020 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, England. The event, which focuses on critical communications for public safety, takes place on March 10th and 11th with Rajant in Booth E33. Building on the success of Rajant's CCTV network projects for two UK Royal Weddings and Royal Ascot, Rajant will feature their newly expanded line of BreadCrumb® nodes, uniquely positioned to support first responders at what is promoted as the largest public safety event in the UK. BAPCO brings together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology solutions under one roof.

At BAPCO 2020, Rajant will showcase its full portfolio of Kinetic Mesh technologies with an emphasis on two products introduced in 2019, which have strong public safety and security applications. Rajant's ES1 BreadCrumb is ideal for use cases on light-duty vehicles, which do not require extreme environmental hardening, typically used by safe cities and corporate perimeter patrol. The DX2 is Rajant's pocket-sized BreadCrumb for lightweight, autonomous robots and drone swarms. The small footprint and very low payload weight make DX2 extremely mobile and adaptive for security department and law enforcement use.

Delivering additional CCTV systems, which could then be monitored by police and security services, was a top priority for Thames Valley Police when Rajant was the wireless network provider selected for the UK high profile events. According to Rajant's Vice President of Sales for EMEA, Chris Mason, "Ease of deployment, built-in security, seamless connection to Police systems, and minimized interference were key selection criteria." As to the opportunities for first responders with Rajant's latest ES1 and DX2, "Rajant Kinetic Mesh networks are helping organizations increase productivity, improve safety and cut costs in a wide array of industries. When it comes to public safety, Rajant solutions support many diverse applications, including monitoring and managing vehicle and equipment health, assets, video surveillance, vehicle speeds and locations, first responder communications, convoy communications, and border crossings."

Visitors to Rajant's booth can meet with Chris Mason. He will be available both days to share the instrumental role Rajant's mobile, wireless mesh technology plays in enabling large amounts of mission-critical video data to be delivered with high throughput and low latency across the network, giving first responders and all public safety officials the visibility needed to protect better the communities they serve.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com