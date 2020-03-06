Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xunlei Limited Schedules 2019 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 12, 2020

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

SHENZHEN, China, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on March 12, 2020 before the U.S. market opens.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call
Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 12, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly and fiscal year results and recent business developments.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

China: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong:  852 3018 6771
United States: 1-845-675-0437
International: 65 6713-5090
Passcode:  4682158

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com

Following the earnings conference call, an archived version of the call will be accessible 4 hours after the call's completion by dialing:

China:  400-602-2065
Hong Kong:  800-963-117
United States: 1-855-452-5696
International: 61-2-8199-0299
Replay Passcode: 4682158
Replay End Date: March 19, 2020

About Xunlei
Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

CONTACT: IR Contact:
Xunlei Limited
Email: ir@xunlei.com
Tel: +86 755 8633 8443
Website: http://ir.xunlei.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga