Xunlei Limited Schedules 2019 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 12, 2020
SHENZHEN, China, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on March 12, 2020 before the U.S. market opens.
The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.
Conference Call
Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 12, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly and fiscal year results and recent business developments.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:
|China:
|400-620-8038
|Hong Kong:
|852 3018 6771
|United States:
|1-845-675-0437
|International:
|65 6713-5090
|Passcode:
|4682158
The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com
Following the earnings conference call, an archived version of the call will be accessible 4 hours after the call's completion by dialing:
|China:
|400-602-2065
|Hong Kong:
|800-963-117
|United States:
|1-855-452-5696
|International:
|61-2-8199-0299
|Replay Passcode:
|4682158
|Replay End Date:
|March 19, 2020
About Xunlei
Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.
