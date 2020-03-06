So-Young Announces Changes to its Senior Management Team

BEIJING, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rui Cai as the Vice President of commercial products. Prior to joining So-Young, Mr. Cai served in senior roles responsible for product commercialization efforts at AutoHome (NYSE:ATHM), Opera Software and Shanda Group. Mr. Cai has over 15 years of experience in the fields of advertising, product development and data commercialization.



Ms. Xiao Liu has resigned as the Company's chief operating officer for personal reasons, effective March 6, 2020. The function of the chief operating officer will be assumed by Mr. Xing Jin, the Company's chief executive officer and chairman.

"We would like to thank Xiao for her valuable contributions to our company. We wish her all the success in her future endeavors," said Mr. Xing Jin.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

