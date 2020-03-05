Revasum to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference 2020

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS, ‘Revasum' or the ‘Company') a leading semiconductor equipment company today announced that it will be presenting at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 17th at 11:00am PDT at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California.



Jerry Cutini, Chief Executive Officer of Revasum will be presenting and meeting with investors during the event. Mr. Cutini's presentation will provide an overview of the Company, its markets, and strategic priorities.

Mr. Cutini and Ryan Benton, Revasum's Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout that day. Please contact ROTH Capital Partners at oneononerequests@roth.com to request a meeting.

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum's equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum's equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com.

