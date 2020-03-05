UIC John Marshall Law School to Host Digital Platforms Conference on March 13

Chicago, Illinois, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 13, senior counsel from familiar names such as Facebook, Twitter and Uber will join Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Christine Wilson and leading practitioners, economic consultants and academics at UIC John Marshall Law School to debate key issues on intellectual property, privacy and antitrust brought about by the rise of digital platforms.

"Legal controversies surrounding digital platforms have recently dominated headlines here in the United States and around the world," said Daryl Lim, Professor of Law and Director of UIC John Marshall's Center for Intellectual Property, Information and Privacy Law. "As we have done over the past eighty years, we are honored to be at the vanguard on this and other cutting-edge issues to help stakeholders better understand truths and interests sometimes hidden behind rhetoric and headlines. In March, we are excited to do so by bringing key players together to discuss and learn from each other while educating the public."

In addition to FTC Commissioner Wilson, James Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX Corporation and an alumnus of the Law School, as well as Professor Daniel Sokol from the University of Florida Levin School of Law, will each deliver a keynote address. Other speakers include senior representatives from Analysis Group, Mars Incorporated, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Qualcomm Incorporated.

The Law School has been ranked among the top law schools for intellectual property by preLaw magazine. Its IP program was one of 17 in the nation to receive the highest rating of "A+" in its Spring 2019 edition based on various factors, including curricular concentrations, clinics, centers, externships, journals, student groups and certificates.

UIC John Marshall takes advantage of the Law School's downtown Chicago location to convene national and international meetings that cover the wide range of emerging and important issues in the IP field. The Center's annual IP conference, now in its 64th year, features senior representatives from government agencies, the federal judiciary, nonprofit, academia, practice and industry. Last year's keynote speaker was Chief Judge for the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, Hon. Diane Wood. More details on the conference can be found here: https://ipconference.jmls.edu/

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC John Marshall Law School, formerly an independent law school, is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago's largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City's legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC John Marshall is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

