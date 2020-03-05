Ovid Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology 2020 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced multiple poster presentations across its rare neurological disease platform at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2020 Annual Meeting in Toronto (April 25-May 1).



"We are pleased by the breadth of data selected for presentation at this year's AAN conference, which underscores our efforts to find treatments for patients living with rare neurological conditions like Angelman syndrome, Fragile X syndrome and rare epilepsies," said Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer at Ovid. "We look forward to joining world-renowned neurologists and researchers attending AAN to present our findings and continue to push the envelope in the name of patients and their families, who inspire us every day."

AAN 2020 Annual Meeting Presentation Details

Presentations on OV101 (gaboxadol) in Neurodevelopmental Disorders:

Title: The adaptation and utility of the Clinical Global Impression scale for studying treatment outcomes in neurodevelopmental conditions

Poster No.: 009

Poster Session 5: Research Methodology, Education, and History

Date and Time: Monday, April 27, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. ET

Title: The pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial investigating gaboxadol in Angelman syndrome: Study design

Poster No.: 015

Poster Session 13: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Evidence of pharmacodynamic tolerance during repeated daily gaboxadol exposure in individuals with Angelman syndrome

Poster No.: 011

Poster Session 13: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling (PBPK) for gaboxadol exposure in children with Angelman syndrome

Poster No.: 012

Poster Session 13: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Caregiver insight on the core domains in Angelman syndrome

Poster No.: 013

Poster Session 13: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Quality of life in adolescent and adult individuals with Angelman syndrome: Baseline results from the Phase 2 STARS study

Poster No.: 014

Poster Session 13: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Concomitant medication in adolescent and adult individuals with Angelman syndrome: Baseline results from the Phase 2 STARS study

Poster No.: 011

Poster Session 14: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG)

Date and Time: Thursday, April 30, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. ET

Title: The Phase 2a ROCKET trial investigating gaboxadol in adolescents and young adults with Fragile X syndrome: Study design

Poster No.: 003

Poster Session 14: Neuromuscular and Clinical Neurophysiology (EMG)

Date and Time: Thursday, April 30, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. ET

Presentations on OV935/TAK935 (soticlestat) in Rare Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE):

Title: Initial data from the ongoing ENDYMION open-label extension trial of soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) in participants with developmental and/or epileptic encephalopathies (DEE)

Poster No.: 007

Poster Session 10: Practice, Policy, and Ethics

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Title: A Phase 1b/2a study of soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) as adjunctive therapy in adults with developmental and/or epileptic encephalopathies (DEE)

Poster No.: 008

Poster Session 10: Practice, Policy, and Ethics

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company's most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935/TAK935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/ .

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

irpr@ovidrx.com

Or

Investors:

Steve Klass

Burns McClellan, Inc.

sklass@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006