Hyperice Inc. Acquires NormaTec

IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperice , a leading recovery and performance technology brand and innovators of percussion, vibration and thermal technology, announces the acquisition of NormaTec , innovators of cutting-edge pneumatic compression systems. As part of this acquisition, the companies will fully combine workforces, integrate product offerings, accelerate international business, and advance manufacturing competencies and product development initiatives. NormaTec's CEO Gilad Jacobs, will join Hyperice's leadership team and Board of Directors as Chief Innovation Officer.



Both Hyperice and NormaTec are well-known for their application in professional sports, helping athletes enhance performance, reduce risk of injury, and extend career longevity. The companies have been working collaboratively within the sports performance and military markets since 2016, which helped accelerate this acquisition.

"We started Hyperice not only to help improve athlete's performance, but to provide the same level of technology to everyday people," said Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice. "In NormaTec, we found a company that shared our vision and mission and we are excited to welcome them into the Hyperice family."

Additionally, the team plans to launch "wellness pods" (a physical experience which includes a full suite of Hyperice and NormaTec devices), along with solutions-based protocols and education specifically designed to optimize human performance, longevity and health. These pods and supporting education can benefit any organization that values and prioritizes health and wellness for members, clients or employees. The team anticipates the implementation of thousands of wellness pods throughout the world by the end 2022.

The company will also be engaging in scientific research to study the combined effects of the company's full suite of products used in a variety of sequences for warm up, recovery and general body maintenance.

"As the global health and wellness space continues to grow and evolve at a rapid pace, so does our desire to innovate and collaborate," said Gilad Jacobs, Founder of NormaTec Recovery. "Combining our talents will help accelerate our ability to provide comprehensive recovery solutions. This acquisition is an absolute game changer for the performance and wellness industry."

The acquisition gives Hyperice a second base of U.S. operations in Boston, which will work in conjunction with Hyperice's Global Headquarters in Irvine, California.

"This is a remarkable day for our consumers, partners and both organizations, as we now strengthen our position of leadership from both coasts as one collective team," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "By joining forces, we will have the most talented, dynamic, and inspiring team on earth. We continue on our relentless mission to help people move better and live better, worldwide.

About HYPERICE: Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness.

About NormaTec: NormaTec Recovery Systems are cutting-edge compression systems that enhance the body's natural ability to recover. Using NormaTec's full-length compression boots, arms, or hips before or after intense workouts rejuvenates muscle tissue and reduces tightness and soreness. Invented by an MD, PhD and perfected by professional athletes, NormaTec Recovery Systems are the go-to equipment for the world's best.