Overstock Appoints Mark Baker as Chief Product Officer of its Retail Division

SALT LAKE CITY, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has appointed Mark Baker as Chief Product Officer of its award-winning retail shopping site. In this role, Baker will head up all product management and user experience across every customer touchpoint. He will also ensure the product organization works in lockstep with the software development organization using agile principles to bring even better experiences and value to customers more quickly.



Baker began working with Overstock in 2011 and has held a number of product development roles within the company. During that time, he and his teams were responsible for building and maintaining many of the website products and platforms that have made Overstock an online retail technology leader.

"I'm pleased to add an individual with Mark's track record of success to the Overstock Retail leadership team," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Mark has been a large part of the creation of some of the most beneficial technology products in Overstock's ecosystem and I'm looking forward to him taking an even larger role in directing those efforts from this new position. We're methodically getting the right people on the right seats of Overstock's leadership bus."

"The announcement of Mark as our new CPO is a strategic move to support our focus on our two customer segments and brand pillars that make up roughly 40% of the online home furnishings market," said Overstock Retail President Dave Nielsen. "The experience these two customer segments have with our website is largely driven by our product team and Mark has proven over the years to build some incredible customer-facing products."

"I'm pleased to work with Overstock's talented teams to bring innovative, technology-based products to our customers, while providing sustainable value to our business," said Mark Baker, Overstock's new Chief Product Officer. "The online home goods industry has tremendous growth opportunity and I look forward to extending Overstock's position as a leading brand to our customers."

About Mark Baker:



As Overstock.com Retail's Chief Product Officer, Mark Baker leads all product management and user experience across the company's customer, marketing, digital experience, merchandising, and operations organizations. He transitioned to the role of CPO after serving as the company's Vice President of Product and Technology, where he led product development in support of Overstock's partner network and supply chain.

Baker first joined Overstock in 2011, and has held a number of product development roles, including Development Lead, Director of Application Development, Application Architect, Senior Director of Software Development, and Vice President of Product and Technology. Previous to Overstock, he held software engineering positions with Lockheed Martin, Longhair Technologies, and Scitor Corporation.

He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and has continued his education in the areas of security, machine learning, and product management.

