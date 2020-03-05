Hotchkiss Insurance to Automate Commercial Lines Submissions with Indio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio, a subsidiary of Applied Systems, today announced that Hotchkiss Insurance has selected Indio to transform their commercial lines data capture and application experience. Indio will enable Hotchkiss to provide customers with a fully digital and collaborative application experience, eliminating the traditional paper-driven processes and minimizing E&O exposure.

"Collecting client information during the commercial lines application process is a persistent challenge for both our agents and customers," said Ken Hotchkiss, chief operating officer, Hotchkiss Insurance. "Indio will enable us to provide a simplified, digital application experience that streamlines the risk data capture process to improve the customer experience and drive renewal rates."

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client information across multiple applications, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling communication and collaboration all within a single application.

Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients' time and money. "At Indio, we're committed to enabling our agency customers to eliminate the redundant and time-consuming processes traditionally involved with the commercial lines application experience," said Mike Furlong, chief executive office, Indio Technologies. "Indio will equip Hotchkiss Insurance with the automation necessary to work more efficiently, reduce errors and omissions, and increase renewals."

About Indio

Indio, a subsidiary of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

