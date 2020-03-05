Aqua Metals Schedules 2019 Year End Results and Business Update Conference Call for Wednesday March 11th

MCCARRAN, Nev., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its year ended December 31, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and will hold a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. The Company will also provide a general corporate update including its post fire recovery plan for 2020 and beyond at that time.



As part of the conference call and webcast, Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer will conduct a presentation using power point slides that will cover key areas of Aqua Metal's business, company objectives and future growth plans. Following managements formal comments investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive question and answer online portal.

Interested parties are invited to register and listen to the call live over the internet at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1288926&tp_key=7e934c3905 . The live call is also available by dialing 877-497-9067 or for international callers 201-493-6706 and use conference ID: 13699973. If you do wish to ask a question, please access the internet portal as only questions submitted online will be accepted.

A replay of the teleconference will be available on https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar. A replay will also be available until April 11, 2020 by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using conference ID: 13699973.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help to meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle's main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, NV, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada's Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes" and variations of such words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this release include expectations for the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and provision of further updates. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement during the compliance period by having the bid price of our common shares close at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, (2) our ability to provide further updates is dependent in large part on the completion of the fire investigation and our discussions with our insurers, (2) the risk that the damages and costs relating to the fire at TRIC are substantially greater than estimated as of the date of this release, (3) the risk that the Company's insurance policies may not cover all or a significant amount of the cost of restoring TRIC to its pre-fire state and resuming operations, (4) the risk that the Company may not otherwise be able to fund the restoration of TRIC to its pre-fire state and resume operations in the event that insurance proceeds are unavailable or and (5) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

