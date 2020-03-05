Market Overview

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Globe Newswire  
March 05, 2020
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 5, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out  below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP").

Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van Beurden March 4, 2020 RDSA 359,813
Jessica Uhl March 4, 2020 RDS.A 96,382
Harry Brekelmans March 4, 2020 RDSA 90,451
Ronan Cassidy March 4, 2020 RDSB 75,875
Donny Ching March 4, 2020 RDSA 65,125
Wael Sawan March 4, 2020 RDSA 75,979
Huibert Vigeveno March 4, 2020 RDSA 31,206
Maarten Wetselaar March 4, 2020 RDSA 90,451


DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van Beurden March 4, 2020 RDSA 57,980
Harry Brekelmans March 4, 2020 RDSA 19,569
Ronan Cassidy March 4, 2020 RDSB 14,925
Donny Ching March 4, 2020 RDSA 18,152
Maarten Wetselaar March 4, 2020 RDSA 20,921

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 359,813
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

359,813
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Uhl
Last Name(s) Jessica
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency USD
Price NIL
Volume 96,382
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

96,382
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 90,451
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

90,451
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 75,875
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

75,875
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 65,125
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

65,125
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 75,979
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

75,979
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 31,206
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

31,206
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 90,451
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

90,451
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 57,980
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

57,980
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 19,569
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

19,569
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 14,925
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

14,925
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 18,152
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

18,152
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 20,921
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

20,921
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

