Global Ferric Oxide Market | Industry will Grow at 4.99% CAGR | valuation of USD 2,414,382.9 Million by the year 2030 | 360 Market Updates

Pune, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ferric Oxide Market report systematically determines several aspects which are very significant while observing global market on a very miniscule level. Global "Ferric Oxide Market" is an overview of the global market is delivered with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size, gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

Ferric Oxide Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Carajás Mine (Vale) (Brazil)

SIMEC (AustraliaShree Minerals Ltd (Australia)

Atlas Iron Pty Ltd (Australia)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (US)

Karara Mining Ltd (Australia)

Western Australia Iron Ore (BHP) (Australia)

Applied Minerals Inc (US)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Australia)

Labrador Iron Mines (Canada)

Market analysis

Ferric oxide (Fe₂O₃) is used in the iron industry in the manufacturing of alloys and steel. It is an inorganic compound also known as hematite. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed ferric oxide pigment for use in the cosmetics. Furthermore, ferric oxide granules are utilized in the form of filtration media for eradicating phosphates in saltwater aquariums. The growing adoption in steel production is the primary driver of the global ferric oxide market. The increase in the application of steel in the key end-use industries such as transportation, construction, energy, packaging, and consumer appliances is also a crucial factor driving market growth. Steel finds usage in the manufacturing of automobile structures doors, gears, wheels, steering, engine blocks, braking systems, panels, suspension, and fuel tanks. The rising acceptance of iron oxide nanoparticles in wastewater treatment is a tremendous prospect for the players in the market. However, the stringent regulations on mining activities are expected to restrain market growth during the review period. The Global Ferric Oxide Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.99% to attain a value of USD 2,414,382.9 Million by the year 2030.The steelmaking process begins with the dispensation of iron ores, which are mainly iron oxides and include magnetite, hematite, limonite, and other rocks. As per the to the World Steel Association, the global steel industry utilizes about 2 billion tons of iron ore, 1 billion tons of metallurgical coal, and 575 million tons of recycled steel to produce 1.7 billion tons of crude steel annually. The iron-ore based steelmaking responsible for nearly 70% of the world steel production. Also, the consumption of advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) is also rising as it helps to lower the overall weight of the vehicle and boost fuel efficiency. The development of new grades of AHSS has empowered the manufacturers to lessen the overall vehicle weight by 25–39% as equated to conventional steel.





Market segmentation

The steel production segment which is based on application is accounted for more than 45% of the global market share in the year 2017. Rising in the adoption of steel in the construction industry for building residential and commercial infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. the construction industry consumes around 50% of the world steel produced and the global crude steel production reached 1,809.6 million tons in 2018, an increase of 4.59% as compared to the year 2017, as per the World Steel Association.





Regional analysis

Europe,

North America

Asia- Pacific

Middle East

LATAM

Africa.

Table of Contents:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

4.6 List of Assumptions

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ferric Oxide in Steel Production

5.2.2 Growing Use of Iron Oxide Pigments

5.1 Restraint

5.1.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Mining Activities

5.2 Opportunity

5.2.1 Use of Iron Oxide Nanoparticles in Wastewater Treatment

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining Steel Production

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Ferric Oxide Producers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Intensity of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Ferric Oxide Market by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Steel Production

7.3 Pigments

7.4 Radiation Shielding

7.5 Ballast

7.6 Jewelry

7.7 Continue…

Key Benefits:

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Ferric Oxide market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Ferric Oxide market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

