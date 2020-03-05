The Winnipeg Folk Festival Announces its 2020 Lineup

Winnipeg, Manitoba, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Winnipeg Folk Festival announces the artist lineup for the 47th edition running from July 9 to 12 at Birds Hill Provincial Park featuring some of the finest folk, roots, bluegrass, pop, rock, indie, country and many more genres from around the world. Top acts this year include Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, legendary folk singer John Prine, self-taught multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, Icelandic indie-rock band KALEO, multi-JUNO award-winning duo Tegan and Sara, instrumental soul-psychedelic trio Khruangbin, Newfoundland folk favourite Alan Doyle and much more.



In addition to incredible performances throughout the four-day festival by over 70 artists, two special workshops will be presented during the event:

Mitch's Sunday Feast

In 2019, the Winnipeg Folk Festival lost one of its founders, Mitch Podolak. He will be remembered for his impact on the folk world with a workshop curated by his son, folk musician Leonard Podolak . Mitch was well known for his love of music and food, so the workshop fittingly titled Mitch's Sunday Feast will feature artists Oysterband , Scott Nolan , Nathan Rogers , James Keelaghan & Jez Lowe , Allison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves and more.





As part of the Manitoba 150 celebrations, which honour the 150th anniversary of Manitoba becoming a province, the festival will host a special workshop named Celebrate 150: Manitoba Songbook with a house band curated by Jonny Moonbeam from Red Moon Road. Each artist will play a cover of an iconic song from a Manitoban artist and one song from their own repertoire. Special guests include JP Hoe, Micah Erenberg, ATLAAS, Kelly Bado and Richard Inman.

"We are thrilled to finally share the 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival lineup with everyone. With the support of our incredible community, we've been able to bring artists from all over and who appeal to all ages, from Canadian indie pop twins Tegan and Sara to Grammy Award-winning folk legend John Prine," said Chris Frayer, Artistic Director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival. "The combination of our amazing artist lineup with the special projects we have planned this year will really bring together our artistic vision of presenting strong and diverse talent that will resonate with our audience."



Tickets to the 2020 Winnipeg Folk Festival are on sale now at Early Bird prices until April 30. Adult day tickets start at $75 and full weekend passes at $219. Festival Campground and Quiet Campground passes sold out last year, so the festival is expecting both campgrounds to sell out in 2020. Tickets are available at winnipegfolkfestival.ca

About Winnipeg Folk Festival

winnipegfolkfestival.ca

With one of North America's premier outdoor music festivals as its signature event, the Winnipeg Folk Festival is a year-round, not-for-profit arts organization that presents live music, arts events and community programs. The 47th annual Winnipeg Folk Festival takes place July 9 to 12, 2020 in Birds Hill Provincial Park, Manitoba, Canada on Treaty 1 territory and the homeland of the Métis nation.

