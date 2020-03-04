Mspark Promotes Ritu Parr to Vice President of Marketing

HELENA, Ala., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Ritu Parr has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing.



Ritu joined Mspark in August 2019 as Senior Director of Marketing. Prior to joining Mspark, Ritu held several senior-level marketing leadership roles, giving her a unique combination of experience that helped her make a significant impact on Mspark soon after joining the team. Some of her most impactful contributions to date include helping lead 2020 strategic planning, partnering to launch Mspark's newest product, Quick Response, and modifying demand generation strategies for growth.

Mspark CEO, Steve Mitzel, commented, "I have been impressed with Ritu's ability to make positive impacts throughout the organization so quickly. Her leadership will be valuable as we look to the future, continuing to innovate to meet client needs and grow our business. I look forward to seeing all she will achieve leading our Marketing team and in partnership with our Sales team."

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.5 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.729.6512

Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15ec3c6d-db4d-407d-ba15-9a06b24dc688