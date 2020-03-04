Market Overview

Avid Bioservices Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Series E Convertible Preferred Stock

Globe Newswire  
March 04, 2020
TUSTIN, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend payment on the Company's 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").

The quarterly dividend on the Series E Preferred Stock is payable on April 1, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

The quarterly dividend payment on the Series E Preferred Stock will be $0.65625 per share, which is equivalent to an annualized 10.50% per share, based on the $25.00 per share stated liquidation preference, accruing from January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020. The Series E Preferred Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker symbol "CDMOP".

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.
Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 25 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch and perfusion modes, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission and support. The company also provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. www.avidbio.com

Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com 

Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402 
tbrons@vidasp.com

