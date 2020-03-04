FTSV, GCAP, MINI, and FSCT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FTSV ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forty Seven's agreement to be acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Shareholders of Forty Seven will receive $95.50 in cash for each share of Forty Seven owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-forty-seven-inc .

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GAIN Capital's agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. Shareholders of GAIN Capital will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of GAIN Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gain-capital-holdings-inc .

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mobile Mini's agreement to be acquired by WillScot Corporation. Shareholders of Mobile Mini will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot Corporation for each share of Mobile Mini owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mobile-mini-inc .

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FSCT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forescout's agreement to be acquired by Advent International. Shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of Forescout owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-forescout-technologies-inc-buyout .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

