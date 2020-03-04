Market Overview

Denny's Corporation Cancels Participation at the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference Due to Concerns Related to the Coronavirus

Globe Newswire  
March 04, 2020 11:52am   Comments
SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company has canceled its participation at the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference scheduled to take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Thursday, March 5, 2020.  The decision to cancel was made out of an abundance of caution related to coronavirus concerns.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants.  As of December 25, 2019, Denny's had 1,703 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 144 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Aruba, and Indonesia.   For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

