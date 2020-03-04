Diversified Global Graphics Group (DG3) Completes Acquisition of Ryan Edwards Communications

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Global Graphics Group (DG3), a leading provider of global print, technology, and visual communication services, today announced the acquisition of Ryan Edwards Communications, Inc. (REC). Founded by Megan Wahler in 2013 and led by Ken Wahler, REC is a leading global supplier of outsourced graphic communications and print solutions to the cruise industry. Leading cruise lines partner with REC to deliver managed onshore and onboard printed communications.



"We are pleased to welcome the Ryan Edwards team into the DG3 family," said DG3 President and CEO Steven Babat. "Ken and his team have built an entrepreneurially minded growth company and strong brand over the last eight years. The REC solutions to the cruise industry will be a great addition to DG3's portfolio of Managed Services offerings."

REC President Ken Wahler will lead cruise line managed services for DG3. Mr. Wahler commented, "We have built our company to be a leading provider of managed services in our market and are excited about the next chapter of our growth. We are thrilled to join DG3 and leverage its support services and world class onshore printing capabilities to rapidly expand our services and client reach. Additionally, I admire how DG3 shares our singular focus for providing on-time, high quality services to our clients and look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service to the cruise industry on a much larger scale."

Bassem Mansour, Co-CEO of Resilience Capital Partners, added, "Steve and the entire team at DG3 have successfully grown the business and achieved very strong results. The addition of REC will enhance the continued growth of DG3 and we look forward to supporting the company and its strategic objectives."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About DG3:

DG3, a Resilience Capital Partners portfolio company (www.resiliencecapital.com), is a global leader in print and communications services. DG3 delivers client-centric, globally integrated solutions to companies within numerous industries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.dg3.com.

About Resilience Capital Partners:

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has invested in 81 companies under 40 platforms. Resilience manages in excess of $550 million for its global investor base which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds and family offices.

For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

