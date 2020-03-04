Conversion Labs to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2020

NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has been invited to present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, on March 15-17, 2020.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted close to 550 participating companies and more than 5,100 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

Conversion Labs president and CEO, Justin Schreiber, is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the day on March 17. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Juan Manuel Piñeiro Dagnery, and its CTO and CMO, Stefan Galluppi.

Management will discuss the company's accelerating growth and the recent launch of its first telehealth brand, Rex MD , and the anticipated introduction of other key brands.

Conversion Labs earlier announced it expects a 47% increase in net sales for 2019 to approximately $12.2 million. Driven primarily by growth in the telemedicine business, the company expects revenue to grow by more than 145% in 2020, exceeding $30 million.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Conversion Labs, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com .

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. is a health and wellness focused e-commerce company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company's portfolio of brands includes proprietary over-the-counter products and prescription medications. It also provides online, virtual physician consultations to consumers in 48 states. In addition to its healthcare platform, Conversion Labs is the majority shareholder of PDF Simpli, a direct to consumer SaaS business for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents. To learn more about Conversion Labs, please visit conversionlabs.com. For more about PDF Simpli, go to pdfsimpli.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, our current reports on Form 8-K.

Company Contact:

Juan Manuel Piñeiro Dagnery

CFO

Email Contact

Conversion Labs Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



