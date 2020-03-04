Baozun to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 (7:00 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International +65-6713-5090 U.S. Toll Free +1-845-675-0437 Mainland China Toll Free 400-620-8038 or 800-819-0121 Hong Kong +852-3018-6771 Passcode: 9184106#

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 08:59 p.m. Beijing Time, March 26, 2020.



Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61-2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free 1-855-452-5696 Passcode: 9184106#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun's website at http://ir.baozun.com/ .



Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.baozun.com

