Sysco Celebrates 50th Anniversary; Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

HOUSTON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, celebrated today the 50th anniversary of becoming a public company. Several of the company's associates from across the globe joined the celebrations at the New York Stock Exchange opening bell ringing after winning an all-expense paid trip to New York.

From humble beginnings that brought together nine food distribution companies under the vision of founder John Baugh to today, Sysco is a Fortune 100 company with global reach that has paid stockholders a dividend every quarter since its founding. While its operations, services and products have expanded, the underlying principles on which the company was founded have remained constant – serving customers with integrity.

"Sysco's global leadership over the last 50 years was fueled by our talented and dedicated associates who have operated with a singular focus to put our customers first," said Kevin Hourican, Sysco's president and chief executive officer. "As we look to the future, our relentless focus on the customer will remain as we continue to pursue operational excellence and identify new efficiencies to fund innovation in the business and accelerate our growth."

Over its history, Sysco has also accelerated its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives with its bold 2025 CSR goals aimed at Delivering a Better Tomorrow by caring for people, sourcing products responsibly and protecting the planet. These 2025 goals include donating 200 million meals to local communities, powering 20% of its truck fleet with alternative fuels, expanding its sustainable agriculture program and doubling the availability of Sysco Brand organic produce.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

