Pilgrim's Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 29, 2020

GREELEY, Colo., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) will host its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 8 a.m. Mountain / 10 a.m. Eastern. This meeting, which will include a review of fiscal year 2019 and other business as may be properly brought before the meeting, will take place at Pilgrim's Pride Corporation headquarters at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley, Colorado.



About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's employs approximately 58,500 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com .