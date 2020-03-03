SPR & SIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Spirit AeroSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Class Period: October 31, 2019 - January 29, 2020

Deadline: April 10, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

Class Period: April 25, 2018 - January 9, 2020

Deadline: April 13, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the delays of park develop in China with Riverside were not "short-term" and were material in the context of long-term opportunity; (2) Riverside was in severe financial distress and did not have the resources to timely complete its projects with Six Flags; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.