Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on Thursday, March 12th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DAVIS, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, after market close on Thursday, March 12th at 4:30pm Eastern time.



Management will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EDT) on March 12, 2020 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations' fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-888-220-8451

International Dial-in: 1-323-701-0225

Conference ID: 3434674

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138332

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 12, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 3434674. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q4 2019 Webcast .

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto®Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the Company's product pipeline. MBI's Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP-110®, LumiBio™, LumiBio Valta™, LumiBio Kelta™, Foramin®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Contact:

Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder

Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800

Email: Info@marronebio.com