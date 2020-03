Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.



The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 866-610-1072 (U.S.) or 973-935-2840 (International), Conference ID: 8462839. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2212549/2E4F194E6225D21316BDD837D8DE1974 . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™ , KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™ , La Cafetière ®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit® and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™ , Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather and PlanetBox®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

OR

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Sophie Throsby

212-355-4449