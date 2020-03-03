Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020

NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, will announce its results for the first quarter 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 before the U.S. market opens. Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.