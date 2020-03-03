Osmotica to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) ("Osmotica" or the "Company"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2020 as follows:



Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/031020a_js/?entity=89_651TH2U

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company's diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

