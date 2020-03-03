Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market to Rise at 6.4% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Investments in Product R&D to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market size is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in treatment options for venous leg ulcer will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment (VLU) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Compression Therapy, Advanced Wound Dressings, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others), and Regional Forecast, till 2026," the market was worth USD 2.95 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



Venous leg ulcer is a serious disorder that is caused due to accidental damage to the leg. It occurs within the internal part of the leg and is consequential to the high pressure that is applied to the leg in cases of accidents. Since the healing process takes a lot of time, there is a huge emphasis on the research and development, ultimately leading to huge investment for the same. The presence of several large scale companies has opened up a huge potential for the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing demand for faster treatment options will emerge in favour of the companies operating in the market.

High Prevalence of the Disorder Will Aid Growth of the Market

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the high prevalence of venous leg ulcer has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. The increasing incidence of this disorder has encouraged companies to offer faster and efficient treatment options. The growing investment in the development of such methods will help these companies generate substantial Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market revenue in the coming years. According to an article published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2010, around 600,000 people suffer from venous leg ulcer in the United States annually. The increasing incidence of this disorder will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



North America Likely to Emerge Leading; Increasing Emphasis on Product R&D to Aid Growth

The report analyses ongoing Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge leading in the coming years. The increasing investment in the research and development of technologically advanced products for the treatment of the disease will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. Besides Europe, the market in North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years.

List of the leading companies that are currently operating in the Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market include:

Integra Lifesciences

Smith & Nephew

Coloplast Corp.

URGO

3M

Paul Hartmann

Bauerfeind

Cardinal Health

SIGVARIS GROUP

KCI Licensing, Inc.

Other Players

Industry Developments:

3M completed the acquisition of Acelity, Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide with an aim to expand its product offerings in advanced and surgical wound care.



Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Venous Leg Ulcer by Key Countries/Regions

4.2. The Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries/Regions

4.3. Overview of New Product Launches and Developments

4.4. Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships)

5. Global Venous Leg Ulcer (VLU)Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Compression Therapy

5.2.1.1. Compression Bandages

5.2.1.2. Compression Hosiery

5.2.1.3. Others

5.2.2. Advanced Wound Dressings

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.3.1. Hospitals

5.3.2. Specialty Clinics

5.3.3. Homecare Settings

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America

5.4.5. Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!





