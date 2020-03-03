Market Overview

MEDIA ADVISORY: Labour coalition to provide more details on the charter challenge to Bill 124

Globe Newswire  
March 03, 2020 6:00am   Comments
TORONTO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coalition of unions bringing a charter challenge against Bill 124 will provide updates on the case.

What: Press Conference
When: 9:00 a.m. March 4, 2020
Where: Queen's Park media studio
Speakers:
Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL)
Fred Hahn, President, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario
Michael Conlon, Executive Director, Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA)
Steven Barrett, Goldblatt Partners LLP

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:
Meagan Perry,
Executive Director
Ontario Federation of Labour
mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456
cope 343

