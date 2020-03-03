MEDIA ADVISORY: Labour coalition to provide more details on the charter challenge to Bill 124

TORONTO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coalition of unions bringing a charter challenge against Bill 124 will provide updates on the case.



What: Press Conference

When: 9:00 a.m. March 4, 2020

Where: Queen's Park media studio

Speakers:

Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL)

Fred Hahn, President, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario

Michael Conlon, Executive Director, Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA)

Steven Barrett, Goldblatt Partners LLP

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .