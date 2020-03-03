WidePoint Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET
FAIRFAX, Va., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
WidePoint management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: (844) 369-8770
International number: (862) 298-0840
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 7, 2020.
Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 33479
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.
Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com