Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Mobile Mini, Forty Seven, Cincinnati Bell, and Telaria on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI), Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (NYSE:CBB), and Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)

Buyer: WillScot Corporation

On March 2, 2020 Mobile Mini announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with WillScot. Per the merger agreement Mobile Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mini Mobile common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Mobile Mini's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Mobile Mini stockholders.

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Buyer: Gilead Sciences

On March 2, 2020 Forty Seven announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Gilead Sciences. Per the merger agreement Forty Seven stockholders will receive $95.50 in cash for each share of Forty Seven common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Forty Seven's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Forty Seven stockholders.

Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Buyer: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

On February 28, 2020 Cincinnati Bell announced that it had signed an amended agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure for $12.50 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $2.745 billion. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Cincinnati Bell's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Cincinnati Bell stockholders.

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Buyer: The Rubicon Project

On December 19, 2019, Telaria announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Rubicon Project. Per the merger agreement, Telaria stockholders will receive 1.082 shares of Rubicon Project common stock for each share of TiVo common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Telaria's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Telaria stockholders.

