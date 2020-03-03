Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results; Record Net Income of $0.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million for FY 2019

Globe Newswire  
March 02, 2020 7:16pm   Comments
Share:

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) ("FlexShopper"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, highlighted by record net income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 vs. Quarter Ended December 31, 2018:

  • Net lease revenues and fees increased 23.3% to $21.4 million from $17.3 million.
  • FlexShopper originated 56,391 gross leases, down 15.7% from 65,250.
  • Gross lease originations decreased $3.3 million, a decrease of 13.7%, to $24.1 million from $27.4 million.
  • The average origination value increased to $427 from $420.
  • Net loss of $(1.0) million compared with net loss of $(2.5) million.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1.6) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to $(3.1) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share.
  • Gross profit increased 13.5% to $7.5 million from $6.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $1.1 million compared to ($0.8) million.

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 vs. Year Ended December 31, 2018:

  • Net lease revenues and fees increased 44.1% to $85.3 million from $59.2 million.
  • Lease originations increased to 152,122, an increase of 8.7% from 139,934.
  • Gross lease originations increased $10.6 million, an increase of 18.2%, to $68.8 million from $58.2 million.
  • The average origination value increased to $452 versus $416.
  • Net income was $0.6 million compared to a net loss of $(9.5) million.
  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(1.9) million or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to $(11.9) million, or $(1.39) per diluted share.
  • Gross profit increased 47.1% to $28.6 million from $19.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $8.3 million compared to $(3.1) million.

¹Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measures under "Non-GAAP Measures".

2019 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • First profitable fiscal year in FlexShopper's history.  With net income of approximately $600,000, fiscal year 2019 was the first profitable year for the Company.  Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million was up $11.4 million from the prior year.
     
  • Continued strong top line growth.  Net revenue and fees increased 44.1% to $85.3 million, driven by origination growth of 8.7% coupled with an increase in average origination value from $416 to $452.  During the fourth quarter the Company tightened its underwriting algorithm with the intention of reducing the approval rate of lower-quality leases.  This impacted the number of lease approvals while benefiting gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA.
     
  • B to B to C Channel continued to expand. As of December 31, 2019, FlexShopper's integrationless, app-based RTO checkout option was available at 1,348 retail partner locations compared with 771 locations at December 31, 2018. 
     
  • Completed warrant exchange subsequent to year-end.  As a first step toward simplifying the company's capital structure, FlexShopper completed a warrant exchange on February 19, 2020, which resulted in the FPAYW ticker delisting from NASDAQ.

Rich House, CEO, stated, "We closed 2019 with record results for FlexShopper, punctuated by the first annual profit in the Company's history of approximately $600,000.  We also continued to grow our top line during the year, although we did make some strategic changes to our origination funnel.  As I reported last quarter, we are currently in a position where we can couple continued strong orgination and revenue growth with an emphasis on profitability and return on capital."

Financial Outlook – Guidance

  Current Guidance 2019 Actual
2020 Gross Lease Originations >  $82.0 million >  $68.8 million
2020 Revenue >  $100.0 million >  $88.8 million
2020 Gross Profit >  $35.0 million >  $28.6 million
2020 Adjusted EBITDA >  $11.0 million >  $8.3 million
     

Mr. House continued, "We are excited about what lies ahead for FlexShopper as 2020 promises to be an exciting year.  Continuing our practice from last year, we are providing guidance which is summarized in the accompanying table.  Notably, our outlook for 2020 includes continued solid growth in originations and revenues with an even more significant expansion in profitability."

The Company's guidance for Gross Lease Originations, Revenue, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated targets. There can be no assurance the Company will meet these financial projections. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this press release. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition of this measure under "Non-GAAP Measures," but note that information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

 
Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Time:  9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: (877) 407-3944
International callers:  (412) 902-0038
   

Access by Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/35941/indexl.html.  An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website.


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    For the three months ended
December 31,		     For the twelve months ended
December 31,		  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
                         
Revenues:                        
Lease revenues and fees, net   $ 21,378,164     $ 17,343,495     $ 85,331,360     $  59,219,472  
Lease merchandise sold     1,083,653       677,152       3,458,529       2,269,708  
Total revenues     22,461,817       18,020,647       88,789,889       61,489,180  
                                 
Costs and expenses:                                
Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     14,152,683       10,954,365       57,939,899       40,639,232  
Cost of lease merchandise sold     760,792       415,849       2,282,036       1,423,526  
Marketing     1,618,065       3,021,303       3,649,292       7,046,812  
Salaries and benefits     2,484,537       2,398,012       8,469,334       8,796,011  
Operating expenses     3,188,853       2,598,135       11,345,091       8,761,815  
Total costs and expenses     22,204,930       19,387,664       83,685,652       66,667,396  
                                 
Operating income/(loss)     256,887       (1,367,017 )     5,104,237       (5,178,216 )
                                 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       -       -       126,622  
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs     1,044,651       1,115,592       4,310,422       4,156,424  
Income/(loss) before income taxes       (787,764     (2,482,609 )     793,815       (9,461,262 )
Provision for income taxes     216,400               216,400          
Net income/(loss)     (1,004,164      (2,482,609 )     577,415        (9,461,262 )
                                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares     609,717       609,168       2,437,884       2,426,840  
Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ (1,613,881   $  (3,091,777 )   $ (1,860,469 )   $  (11,888,102 )
                                 
Basic and diluted (loss) per common share:                                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.09   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (1.39 )
                                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                                
Basic and diluted     17,704,865       17,579,870       17,672,156       8,574,569  
                                 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
             
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash   $ 6,868,472     $ 6,141,210  
Accounts receivable, net     8,272,332       6,375,963  
Prepaid expenses     672,242       317,160  
Lease merchandise, net     31,063,104       32,364,697  
Total current assets     46,876,150       45,199,030  
                 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net     5,260,407       3,336,664  
                 
OTHER ASSETS, net     78,335       90,621  
    $ 52,214,892     $ 48,626,315  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Current portion of loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $0 at 2019 and $167,483 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs   $ -     $ 14,252,717  
Accounts payable     4,567,889       8,317,216  
Accrued payroll and related taxes     513,267       393,095  
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $5,333 at 2019 and $0 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest     1,067,740       1,814,771  
Accrued expenses     1,372,901       1,335,505  
Lease liability - current portion     27,726       -  
Total current liabilities     7,549,523       26,113,304  
                 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $281,138 at 2019 and $164,752 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion     28,904,738       14,020,335  
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $24,828 at 2019 and $0 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion     3,725,172       -  
Lease liabilities less current portion     2,067,184       -  
Total liabilities     42,246,617       40,133,639  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Preferred Stock authorized 500,000 shares, $0.001 par value                
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - designated 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 171,191 shares at 2019 and 239,405 shares at 2018 at $5.00 stated value     855,955       1,197,025  
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - designated25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value     21,952,000       21,952,000  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,783,960 shares at 2019 and 17,579,870 shares at 2018     1,779       1,758  
Additional paid in capital     35,313,721       34,074,488  
Accumulated deficit     (48,155,180 )     (48,732,595 )
Total stockholders' equity     9,968,275       8,492,676  
    $ 52,214,892     $ 48,626,315  
                 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

    2019     2018  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income/(loss)   $ 577,415     $ (9,461,262 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     58,253,095       40,639,232  
Other depreciation and amortization     2,524,422       2,410,537  
Compensation expense related to issuance of stock options and warrants     723,394       133,428  
Provision for doubtful accounts     34,838,046       23,239,189  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       126,622  
Payment of interest in kind under promissory notes     73,073       64,771  
Payment of interest in kind under credit agreement     170,550       248,535  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (36,734,415 )     (25,355,684 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (352,710 )     6,844  
Lease merchandise     (56,951,502 )     (51,588,607 )
Security deposits     9,210       2,025  
Accounts payable     (3,814,098 )     827,715  
Accrued payroll and related taxes     120,172       (11,251 )
Accrued expenses     93,887       557,648  
Net cash used in operating activities     (469,461 )     (18,160,258 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs     (2,241,172 )     (2,284,876 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,241,172 )     (2,284,876 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Principal payment under finance lease obligation     (2,527 )     -  
Refund of equity issuance related costs     61,509       -  
Proceeds from exercise of warrants     43,875       1,750  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     69,406       -  
Proceeds from public offering     -       10,007,500  
Equity issuance related costs     -       (1,123,419 )
Proceeds from promissory notes, net of fees     3,440,000       3,465,000  
Repayment of promissory note     (500,000 )     -  
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement     12,396,078       19,366,359  
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement     (11,815,488 )     (9,959,607 )
Repayment of installment loan     (11,208 )     (11,208 )
Debt issuance related costs     (243,750 )     (128,946 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     3,437,895       21,617,429  
                 
INCREASE IN CASH     727,262       1,172,295  
                 
CASH, beginning of period     6,141,210       4,968,915  
                 
CASH, end of period   $ 6,868,472     $ 6,141,210  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid   $ 3,606,328     $ 2,806,285  
Non-cash financing activities:                
Issuance of common stock and warrants to extinguishment debt and accrued interest     -     $ 2,089,266  
Warrants issued for debt issuance costs     -     $ 523,251  
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock   $ 341,070       -  
                 

Non-GAAP Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items.  We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

    Three months ended
December 31,		              
    2019     2018     $ Change     % Change  
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net Loss   $ (1,004,164   $ (2,482,609 )   $ 1,478,445       -  
Provision for income taxes     216,400       -       216,400       -  
Amortization of debt costs     94,346       50,089       44,257       88.4  
Other amortization and depreciation     550,140       524,628       25,512       4.9  
Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt costs     950,305       1,065,503       (115,198     (10.8
Stock compensation     149,927       32,403       117,524       362.7  
Non-recurring product/infrastructure expense     95,513       -       95,513       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,052,467     $ (809,986 )   $ 1,862,453       -  
                                 

Key performance metrics for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

    Twelve months ended
December 31,		              
    2019     2018     $ Change     % Change  
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net Loss   $ 577,415     $ (9,461,262 )   $ 10,038,677       -  
Provision for income taxes     216,400       -       216,400       -  
Amortization of debt costs     324,686       511,085       (186,399 )     (36.5 )
Other amortization and depreciation     2,199,737       1,914,084       285,653       14.9  
Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt costs     3,985,736       3,645,339       340,397       9.3  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       126,622       (126,622 )     -  
Stock compensation     595,833       133,428       462,405       346.6  
Non-recurring product/infrastructure expense     401,896       -       401,896       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8,301,703     $ (3,130,704 )   $ 11,432,407       -  
                                 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company.  Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented and patent pending systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include the Company's financial guidance for fiscal year 2019. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate," or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Senior Associate
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com 

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, Inc.

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga