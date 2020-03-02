CIRCOR International Investigated for Possible Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton

BOSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton ( www.blockesq.com ) is investigating potential claims against CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. Investors who have suffered losses are encouraged to contact the firm for a free consultation .

On March 2, 2020, CIRCOR announced that it would delay the filing of its financial report for fourth quarter and year ended 2019 due to material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and the need for additional time to evaluate the impact of those weaknesses. The company also announced an independent investigation into accounting and financial reporting at one of its discontinued operations in order to determine if there are any matters which could have a material impact on its financial results.

"We are investigating on how this development may affect the company's investors, and are focused on potential investor losses," said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you have purchased or acquired CIRCOR securities, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney directly at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/circor.

