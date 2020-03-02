Market Overview

MERGER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of AVX Corporation (AVX)

Globe Newswire  
March 02, 2020 1:24pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AVX Corporation ("AVX") (NYSE:AVX) on behalf of the company's shareholders. 

AVX shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/avx-corporation/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

On February 21, 2020, AVX announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Kyocera Corporation ("Kyocera") pursuant to an all-cash tender offer for $21.75 per share.  Following completion of the proposed transaction, AVX will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera, and AVX's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Kaskela Law LLC's investigation seeks to determine whether $21.75 per share represents adequate consideration for AVX's shares, and if the proposed transaction as currently structured is fair to AVX's stockholders.

Kaskela Law LLC represents shareholders in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

