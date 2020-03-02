Quinn Barton Joins Greystone as CIO of Commercial Platform

NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Quinn Barton has joined as Chief Investment Officer of the Commercial platform.



In the newly created position as CIO of Commercial, Mr. Barton will oversee capital markets activities and capital deployment strategies for Greystone's commercial division. He will serve an integral role in designing the overall blueprint for Greystone's expanding CRE finance and investment activities.

Mr. Barton joins Greystone from Carmel Partners, a leading multifamily real estate private equity firm, where he led that firm's origination of debt investments, including b-pieces and distressed multifamily mortgages. Prior to Carmel Partners, Mr. Barton was head of CMBS trading at Banc of America Securities, led B-Note and Mezzanine loan trading at Natixis, and also held senior CMBS trading roles at RBS Greenwich Capital Markets and JPMorgan Chase Securities.

"Ultimately, we want to build out Greystone's capabilities as a leading capital provider and partner for investors and borrowers alike in the broader commercial mortgage sector," said Mr. Scott Chisholm, head of Commercial. "Quinn's long track record in CMBS and private equity will enable us to formulate an actionable strategy for our commercial business. His capital markets expertise and relationships will elevate the incredible production power the entire Greystone team has exhibited to date."

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .