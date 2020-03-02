Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Discusses Impact of Acquisition of Jack's Flight Club on 2020 Results

NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ:TZOO):



Revenue of $26.9 million; consistent year-over-year in constant currencies



Cash flow from operations of $9.4 million



GAAP operating profit of $0.8 million



Earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05)



New Travelzoo® members growth 18% higher

Acquisition of fast-growing, highly profitable Jack's Flight Club completed on January 13.

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Global consolidated revenue was $26.9 million, a decrease of $164,000 year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was consistent year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with a much larger amount of purchases made by Travelzoo® members. The operating profit was $818,000. Operating profit was impacted by three factors: special marketing initiatives, including a TV advertising campaign with partner Deutsche Bahn in Germany; one-time HR expenses; and one-time restructuring expenses in Asia Pacific. After increased tax provisions, the reported net loss was $636,000. EPS was ($0.05), down from $0.13 in the prior-year period.

"I would like to thank all Travelzoo employees worldwide who contributed to our solid financial results throughout 2019," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO of Travelzoo. "We are excited about the prospects of our recent acquisition of Jack's Flight Club, a highly profitable, best in class subscription service, on Travelzoo's financial performance going forward. During the month of February alone, about 100,000 Travelzoo members in the UK signed up for Jack's Flight Club. We will see an immediate contribution to Q1 2020 revenue and EPS. Then, throughout 2020, we plan to introduce Jack's Flight Club to 30 million Travelzoo members."

Core Business versus Development Business

Our businesses in Europe and North America (the "Core Business") and our business in Asia Pacific (the "Development Business") are in very different situations. The following table illustrates how the Core Business compares to the Development Business:

Core Business Development Business Q4 2019 Operating profit/loss +$2.9 million -$2.0 million Q4 2019 Operating margin 11% N/A Contribution to Q4 2019 EPS +$0.15 -$0.20 Contribution to twelve months EPS +$1.01 -$0.67

Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $9.1 million. In constant currencies, revenue increased 3% year-over-year. Operating profit for the fourth quarter was $823,000, or 9% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $1.6 million, or 18% of revenue in the prior-year period.

North America

North America business segment revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $16.2 million. Operating profit for the fourth quarter was $2.0 million, or 13% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $2.7 million, or 16% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Asia Pacific

During the fourth quarter, our Asia Pacific segment saw a decrease in revenue of 12% year-over-year, a smaller decrease than in previous periods. Segment revenue was $1.6 million. Revenue from China increased by 11% quarter-over-quarter. The operating loss for the fourth quarter was $2.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior-year period. Asia Pacific Q4 2019 operating loss includes one-time restructuring costs primarily related to Japan and Asia Pacific regional headquarters. As a result of the restructuring, fixed costs are expected to be substantially less going forward.

Members

As of December 31, 2019, Travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 30.3 million. In Asia Pacific, unduplicated number of members was 3.6 million as of December 31, 2019, consistent with December 31, 2018. In Europe, unduplicated number of members was 9.1 million as of December 31, 2019, up 4% from December 31, 2018. In North America, unduplicated number of members was 17.7 million as of December 31, 2019, up 1% from December 31, 2018.

The number of new members in Q4 2019 was 609,000, compared to 515,000 in Q4 2018. This represents an increase of 18% in new member growth.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.3 million, compared to a $1.2 million income tax expense in the prior-year period. Travelzoo saw an unusually high income tax provision recorded for Q4 2019 of 167%, up from 43% in the prior-year period, primarily due to a one-time adjustment to pre-tax profit estimates for North America and Europe. Operating losses from the Development Business were not used to offset operating income from the Core Business.

Asset Management

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Travelzoo generated $9.4 million of cash from operating activities. Accounts payable increased by $7.0 million to $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash used in investing activities was $124,000. Cash used in financing activities of $2.0 million was for share repurchases. As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $19.5 million.

Jack's Flight Club

On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Jack's Flight Club. Jack's Flight Club is a highly profitable, fast-growing and best in class subscription service that monitors flight prices and informs its members about airfare sales and cheap flights. It offers a free subscription as well as a premium service, for which members pay between $40 to $60 annually.

At the time of the acquisition, the immediate contribution to Travelzoo's financial performance was an additional 5% revenue growth and an additional EPS of $0.20 for 2020. In 2019, the number of premium members of Jack's Flight Club grew 93% compared to 2018. Travelzoo's plan is to accelerate this growth by introducing Jack's Flight Club to Travelzoo members worldwide. Since January 30, more than 100,000 Travelzoo members in the UK alone signed up for Jack's Flight Club.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With 22 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 26,898 $ 27,062 $ 111,412 $ 111,322 Cost of revenues 3,206 2,880 11,889 12,268 Gross profit 23,692 24,182 99,523 99,054 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,753 13,974 59,949 58,519 Product development 1,905 1,799 6,885 8,993 General and administrative 6,216 5,620 23,262 23,304 Total operating expenses 22,874 21,393 90,096 90,816 Income from operations 818 2,789 9,427 8,238 Other income (loss), net (135 ) (52 ) (515 ) 48 Income before income taxes 683 2,737 8,912 8,286 Income tax expense 1,319 1,173 4,794 3,625 Net income (loss) $ (636 ) $ 1,564 $ 4,118 $ 4,661 Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares: Basic 11,559 12,059 11,809 12,323 Diluted 11,559 12,151 12,035 12,510







Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,505 $ 18,017 Accounts receivable, net 13,006 12,646 Income taxes receivable 989 389 Deposits 114 167 Prepaid expenses and other 2,496 1,947 Total current assets 36,110 33,166 Deposits and other 702 685 Deferred tax assets 2,051 1,645 Restricted cash 1,323 1,444 Investment in WeekenGO 2,484 2,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,287 — Property and equipment, net 2,982 3,790 Total assets $ 54,939 $ 43,424 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,406 $ 17,129 Accrued expenses and other 7,477 7,853 Deferred revenue 896 1,339 Operating lease liabilities 5,301 — Income tax payable 914 489 Total current liabilities 34,994 26,810 Long-term tax liabilities 359 418 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,238 — Other long-term liabilities 84 2,137 Total liabilities 43,675 29,365 Common stock 115 120 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,452 ) (4,214 ) Retained earnings 14,601 18,153 Total stockholders' equity 11,264 14,059 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 54,939 $ 43,424







Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (636 ) $ 1,564 $ 4,118 $ 4,661 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 319 438 1,318 1,828 Stock-based compensation 539 152 1,414 915 Deferred income tax (173 ) (240 ) 258 (336 ) Loss on equity investment in WeekenGO 210 133 821 218 Net foreign currency effects 21 119 80 42 Other 210 (53 ) 342 (119 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (601 ) (433 ) (728 ) (1,519 ) Income tax receivable (60 ) 479 (600 ) 129 Prepaid expenses and other (505 ) (316 ) (508 ) 104 Accounts payable 7,032 3,575 3,061 (25 ) Accrued expenses and other 200 248 (242 ) — Income tax payable 409 (327 ) 373 (392 ) Other liabilities 2,463 (58 ) 1,647 (189 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,428 5,281 11,354 5,317 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — — — 150 Investment in WeekenGO — — (673 ) (3,083 ) Purchases of property and equipment (124 ) (86 ) (474 ) (752 ) Net cash used in investing activities (124 ) (86 ) (1,147 ) (3,685 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (2,040 ) (2,419 ) (10,808 ) (5,292 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards — — 1,712 — Net cash used in financing activities (2,040 ) (2,419 ) (9,096 ) (5,292 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 651 (547 ) 256 (880 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,915 2,229 1,367 (4,540 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,913 17,232 19,461 24,001 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,828 $ 19,461 $ 20,828 $ 19,461 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 944 $ 1,313 $ 4,720 $ 4,276





Travelzoo

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 1,580 $ 9,937 $ 15,381

$ 26,898

Intersegment revenue (8 ) (788 ) 796 — Total net revenues 1,572 9,149 16,177 26,898 Operating income (loss) $ (2,042 ) $ 823 $ 2,037 $ 818 Three months ended December 31, 2018 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 1,777

$ 9,213

$ 16,072

$ 27,062

Intersegment revenue 9 (222 ) 213 — Total net revenues 1,786 8,991 16,285 27,062 Operating income (loss) $ (1,510 ) $ 1,626 $ 2,673 $ 2,789





Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 6,402

$ 39,556

$ 65,454

$ 111,412

Intersegment revenue 88 (2,658 ) 2,570 — Total net revenues 6,490 36,898 68,024 111,412 Operating income (loss) $ (7,511 ) $ 4,359 $ 12,579 $ 9,427 Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 Asia

Pacific Europe North

America Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 7,869

$ 36,468

$ 66,985

$ 111,322

Intersegment revenue (10 ) (319 ) 329 — Total net revenues 7,859 36,149 67,314 111,322 Operating income (loss) $ (6,322 ) $ 4,973 $ 9,587 $ 8,238





Travelzoo

