Global Sialic Acid Market Will Grow at 12.19% CAGR | Emerging Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis | Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment

Pune, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sialic Acid Market report systematically determines several aspects which are very significant while observing global market on a very miniscule level. Sialic acidic is the conventional name of the acidic sugar comprising of the back of N-glycolylneuraminic or N-acetyl acid. N-Acetyl-D-neuraminic corrosive (NANA) is an endogenous and inescapable wholesome nutritional monosaccharide. Sialic corrosive essentially helps in cell flagging, particularly at the neurotransmitter of the neural transmissions of an electrochemical sign. The extension plans and item dispatches by key market players are required to bond their situation in the focused market. Also, the developing interest for sialic acid as an infant sustenance fixing is impelling business sector development. The development of the global sialic acid market is required to be driven by a few components. One of the huge variables is expanding use as a fixing in newborn child milk recipe. The development of the global sialic acid market can be credited to the developing number of working ladies searching for the most reasonable choice to breast milk. The global sialic acid market is anticipated to register a growth rate of CAGR 12.19% by reaching the valuation of USD 15,225.3 thousand by the year 2024.

Sialic Acid Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Carbosynth Limited (UK)

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany)

Wuhan Zhongke Optics Valley Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China)

Inbiose NV (Belgium)

Nacalai Tesque (Japan)

R&S Pharmchem Co., Ltd (China)

Rose Scientific Inc. (US)

Market segmentation

The global sialic acid market is segmented on the basis of its form, application, and regional demand. Based on its form, the global sialic acid market is segmented into liquid and solid. On the basis of its application, the global sialic acid market is bifurcated into Infant Nutrition, Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Dietary Supplements, Others.

Regional analysis

Europe,

North America

Asia- Pacific

Middle East

LATAM

Africa.

Table of Contents:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Sialic acid Market, by Form

1.1.2 Global Sialic acid Market, by Application

1.1.3 Global Sialic acid Market, by Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand in Infant Milk Formula

4.2.2 Growth of the Organized Retail Sector

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Guidelines

4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Consumer Awareness and Product Placement

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Limited Technological Advancements in Sialic Acid Production

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.2.2 Processing

5.2.3 Packaging

5.2.4 Storage

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Sialic Acid Market, by Form

6.1 Overview

6.2 Solid

6.2.1 Solid: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2017–2024

6.3 Liquid

6.3.1 Liquid: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2017–2024

7 Global Sialic Acid Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Infant Nutrition

7.2.1 Infant Nutrition: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2017–2024

7.3 Dietary Supplements

7.3.1 Dietary Supplements: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2017–2024

7.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

7.4.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2017–2024

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Others: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2017–2024

Continue…

Key Benefits:

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Sialic Acid market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Sialic Acid market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

