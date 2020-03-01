Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

U. S. Steel Acquires Remaining 50 Percent Ownership Interest in USS-POSCO Industries (UPI) From POSCO-California Corporation

Globe Newswire  
March 01, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U. S. Steel has closed on the purchase of POSCO-California Corporation (POSCAL)'s 50% partnership interest in USS-POSCO Industries (UPI), effective February 29, 2020.  After a long, collaborative relationship, U. S. Steel and POSCAL concluded that ownership of UPI by a single group represents the best opportunity for UPI to continue operating effectively and serve its customers.  

The January 23, 2020 purchase agreement regarding this transaction was previously disclosed in U. S. Steel's February 14, 2020 10-K filing. In the interim, the partners have been working together to ensure a smooth, constructive transition. In the near term, U. S. Steel plans to operate UPI as a separate entity.

UPI, headquartered in Pittsburg, California, markets sheet and tin mill products, principally in the western United States. UPI produces cold-rolled sheets, galvanized sheets and tin mill products made from hot bands principally provided by U. S. Steel. UPI's annual production capability is approximately 1.5 million tons.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:    
John Ambler   Kevin Lewis
Vice President   General Manager
Corporate Communications   Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-2407   T – (412) 433-6935
E – joambler@uss.com   E – klewis@uss.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga